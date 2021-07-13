Advertisement

Kanawha County deputies warn the public of another scam

The newest scheme involves scammers impersonating a deputy with the Kanawha County Sheriff's...
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say scammers have another trick up their sleeves.

The newest scheme involves scammers impersonating Lt. Sean Lane, an actual deputy with the department. The call states victims or their family members have active warrants out for their arrest. To avoid jail time, the call then says you have to pay up by using a prepaid credit card. While the call can sound realistic, it’s not something you should fall for.

“Police agencies will never ask you to pay anything that is not our job to do,” said Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.

If you actually have a warrant, Rutherford says the department will either ask you to meet the individual officer or go to magistrate court. More than likely, if it is a warrant for your arrest you will have to report to magistrate court.

If you happen to fall for this expensive trick, Sheriff Rutherford it can be very hard to get your money back -- simply because the scammers can be hard to track down. So, it’s best to avoid the scam altogether. Rutherford also says another good thing to remember is to always call the entity the caller is impersonating directly -- never use the number that the scammer called from.

