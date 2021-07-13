Kentucky State Police conducts assault investigation in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call regarding a shooting in Magoffin County on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

KSP investigators responded to Rockhouse Fork Road and discovered one man had been shot. The initial investigation indicated an altercation between Michael Perkins and Bobby Stephens resulted in Stephens suffering from a gunshot wound.

As a result of this investigation, Michael Perkins was arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Perkins is currently charged with one count of assault 1st degree.

