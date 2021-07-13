Advertisement

Pike County teenager missing since June found safe

Cheyann Hatfield had been missing since June 27.
Cheyann Hatfield had been missing since June 27.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cheyann Hatfield, a Pike County 17-year-old missing since June, has been found safe.

Hatfield’s father Rocky confirmed to our sister station WYMT that she was found late Monday night.

Hatfield went missing from the Phelps area on Sunday, June 27th after going riding with her brother.

Police have not released anymore details.

This story will be updated when more becomes available.

