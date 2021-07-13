Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man drowned Monday while in the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot, West Virginia.
Drowning reported at Putnam County pool
Body of missing man found in wooded area of Logan County
The shots were fired into the building on Friday, July 9, shattering two glass panels.
Grocery store shooting leaves neighbors frustrated
Houston Michael Huffman, 26, faces charges including two counts of malicious wounding, one...
Man arrested after woman severely beaten
Several homes are teetering on the edge of a landslide in the 1200 block of Washington Street...
Neighbors worry landslide could destroy their homes

Latest News

The newest scheme involves scammers impersonating a deputy with the Kanawha County Sheriff's...
Kanawha County deputies warn the public of another scam
Law enforcement respond to 6th Avenue in Huntington following a pursuit.
Pursuit in Huntington ends with an arrest
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Texas Democrats
Fleeing Texas Democrats aim to block Republican voting law