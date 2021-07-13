Putnam County Commission votes against teaching critical race theory

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission voted Tuesday morning to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

Critical race theory has become a topic of debate recently, leading to new legislation in statehouses across the country.

Commission members also voted to prohibit the funding of any organization in the state that teaches or promotes critical race theory.

Critical race theory is an academic study at the undergraduate and graduate level that aims to examine the role of racism in the modern era and the ways it has become woven into the social fabric.

