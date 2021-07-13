Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Meigs County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday near the Dexter community.

One person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department does not believe the shooting was random.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com they believe the incident was a domestic situation.

