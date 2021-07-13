Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | 911 center hiring

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - They’re the ones that answer our calls for help in an emergency, and now, they’re putting out their own call to help--needing additional employees to begin a career in public service.

Greenup County 911 is hiring dispatchers and the deadline to apply is July 19. Garth Wireman joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about some of the requirements to apply and some of the benefits of the job.

