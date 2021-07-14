Accident backs up traffic in the westbound lanes of I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up for miles Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of I-64.

According to 911 dispatchers, an accident took place near mile marker 17 just before the 29th Street exit.

The accident happened in a construction zone along I-64.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com crews should have the roadway cleared soon.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.