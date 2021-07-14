Advertisement

Accident backs up traffic in the westbound lanes of I-64

Westbound lanes of I-64 near the 29th Street exit were blocked Wednesday afternoon due to an accident.
Westbound lanes of I-64 near the 29th Street exit were blocked Wednesday afternoon due to an accident.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up for miles Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of I-64.

According to 911 dispatchers, an accident took place near mile marker 17 just before the 29th Street exit.

The accident happened in a construction zone along I-64.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com crews should have the roadway cleared soon.

