Arrest made after two-state pursuit

Brandon Fasnacht
Brandon Fasnacht(Wayne County Sheriff/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in two states, according to Wayne County Sheriff, Rick Thompson.

The pursuit started in the Louisa area of Lawrence County, Kentucky. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Louisa Police Department pursued the suspect to Boyd County and then to the Kenova area of Wayne County. Deputies say the suspect was driving a Kawasaki Ninja sport bike.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit then shut down US Route 52 between Kenova and Prichard. This forced the suspect to go down a dead end road.

Deputies say the pursuit ended at a gated fence.

Brandon Fasnacht was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and driving suspended. Investigators also recovered a handgun from Fasnacht.

More charges are expected to be filed by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

