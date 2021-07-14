Advertisement

Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl

Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A car accident Friday night took the life of 18-year-old Abby Justus from Vinton, Ohio.

The accident happened in Pomeroy where Justus was killed when the car she was in went off the left side of the road near mile post 2, troopers said. Justus was traveling southwest when the car hit a fence post, a rock and two trees before coming to a stop.

The community is now mourning her loss and remembering the person she was -- a life gone much too soon.

Justus had graduated from River Valley High School in 2020. Her family said she played softball and volleyball -- among many other extra-curriculars.

She is described as full of life. She loved the outdoors, the church she went to and going on adventures.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil in Abby’s memory at 9 p.m. Thursday at Pomeroy Ballfields, where a memory box and donation box will also be present.

A softball tournament at the field Saturday and Sunday will feature concessions and baked goods. Profits will go to the family.

Family and friends of Abby have set up a Go-Fund-Me account. Here is the link if you wish to donate.

