Cottageville Fire Department receives unclaimed property check

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore presented more than $4,000 in unclaimed property to the Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a little more money going toward safety in the town of Cottageville.

Tuesday night, West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore presented more than $4,000 in unclaimed property to the Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department.

While department leaders knew the check was coming, they had no idea what the total amount would be.

Chief Michael Morrison says it will mean more protection for members who risk their lives.

“We can use it to buy equipment for the firefighters to keep them safe when they’re fighting fire. It costs quite a bit of money to outfit one firefighter, just so they can go and fight the fire.”

“We were so happy to be able to provide these dollars. As these are volunteer positions, these folks are working in, and I think it’s critical to be able to return monies to these types of governmental entities,” Treasurer Moore said.

