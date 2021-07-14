Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the 5-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS on July 9 around 11:30 a.m. and died shortly after her arrival.

The child’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

