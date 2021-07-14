Advertisement

Elementary school consolidation plan approved by WV Board of Education

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education approved a proposal Wednesday to consolidate two elementary schools in Fayette County.

The plan to consolidate Ansted and Divide Elementary Schools is now pending approval from the School Building Authority.

If approved by the School Building Authority, a new elementary school will be built at the Midland Trail Campus in Fayette County in 2023.

