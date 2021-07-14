Elementary school consolidation plan approved by WV Board of Education

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education approved a proposal Wednesday to consolidate two elementary schools in Fayette County.

The plan to consolidate Ansted and Divide Elementary Schools is now pending approval from the School Building Authority.

If approved by the School Building Authority, a new elementary school will be built at the Midland Trail Campus in Fayette County in 2023.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.