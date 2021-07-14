Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) - Sources say a former football player at Marshall University has died after a car crash.

According to police in Suffolk, Virginia, it happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.

Crews say when they arrived, a car was flipped on its roof.

Suffolk Police say Jaquan Rashad Yulee, 24, of Suffolk, was killed.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

