Advertisement

Getting camera ready with It’s a 10

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Carolyn Aronson, CEO of It’s A 10 Haircare and Be A 10 Cosmetics, shares her inside tips on how to get camera-ready in 5 easy steps!

With employees returning to work in person and social events ramping up again, Aronson highlights her simple, easy-to-follow and stunning hair and makeup routines to give you a refresher on how to look and feel your best before you get in front of the camera this summer (even just for a selfie!).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
A driver lost control of their vehicle Tuesday, crashing into a restaurant in Teays Valley.
Driver crashes car into restaurant in Teays Valley
Houston Michael Huffman, 26, faces charges including two counts of malicious wounding, one...
Man arrested after woman severely beaten
Cheyann Hatfield had been missing since June 27.
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Detectives released still shots from security footage of a newer, black Dodge Charger with dark...
Huntington Police looking for people involved in beating of teenager

Latest News

A new report says the cleanup and reclaiming of coal mines in seven Appalachian states,...
Ky. and W.Va. to owe billions to clean up and reclaim coal mine sites
A federal review has concluded an underground coal mine worker in West Virginia died after an...
Report: Coal miner died in W.Va. incident due to mine safety issues
Westbound lanes of I-64 near the 29th Street exit were blocked Wednesday afternoon due to an...
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen following accident
Man taken to hospital after railroad crossing gate breaks through windshield
Man taken to hospital after railroad gate crashes through windshield at crossing