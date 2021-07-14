Head football coach steps down

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Head Football Coach at Ohio University announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down.

According to OU, Coach Frank Solich says he’s stepping down to focus on his health.

Solich coached OU for 16 seasons and lead the Bobcats to 11 bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a Top 25 ranking.

OU Director of Athletics, Julie Cromer, announced that Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tim Albin has agreed to become the new head football coach, agreeing to a four-year contract.

“After fifty-five years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue,” said Solich, a former Home Depot National Coach of the Year (1999) and MAC Coach of the Year (2016). “I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it’s clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family.”

