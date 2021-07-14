High school coach wins custom-outfitted truck in ‘Do it for Babydog’ contest

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office on Wednesday announced more winners of the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes.

One of the winners is a football coach in Kanawha County. Thomas Sowers, a Riverside High School football coach, won a new custom-outfitted Dodge Ram truck.

Sowers was extremely surprised, even asking his head coach if he actually won the truck. Head coach Alex Daugherty actually helped Sowers sign up for the contest.

“He has worked with these kids for years, and these kids know him. He is just a staple in our community,” Daugherty said.

Sowers got vaccinated months ago. He said it’s up to the players, but he is encouraging them to get vaccinated too.

