Investigation underway involving possible misuse of funds

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway involving the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority about the possible misuse of funds.

According to KCEAA Spokesperson Tom Susman, an employee contacted the authority’s board in May regarding allegations involving misuse of the employee relations fund.

This fund is contributed to by employees for the KCEAA Christmas party and other private events where public money can’t be used, Susman said. At this time, it appears unlikely there would be county funds involved in any potential misuse related to this specific fund.

The KCEAA isn’t able to comment on who is involved in the investigation or how much money was possibly misused.

The KCEAA personnel committee has met to review the allegations and is conducting and investigation. The personnel committee voted to approve an audit of the employee relations fund that is ongoing by an outside organization.

A final report will be presented to the KCEAA personnel committee and board on July 28. This meeting is open to the public.

“The personnel committee is taking the allegations seriously and will continue to investigate the matter,” Susman said.

County Commission President Kent Carper and County Manager Jennifer Herrald told WSAZ that the County Commission is not involved at this time. Herrald said she is only involved in the investigation because she sits on the KCEAA board.

This is a developing story.

