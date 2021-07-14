Advertisement

Ky. and W.Va. to owe billions to clean up and reclaim coal mine sites

A new report says the cleanup and reclaiming of coal mines in seven Appalachian states,...
A new report says the cleanup and reclaiming of coal mines in seven Appalachian states, including Kentucky and West Virginia, will cost billions. (AP)(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new report says the cleanup and reclaiming of coal mines in seven Appalachian states will cost billions.

The report by the environmental group Appalachian Voices says Kentucky and West Virginia have the largest bills coming due. Total reclamation liability for the two states is between $4.1 and $5.8 billion.

Less than half of that is currently covered with existing bonds.

Reclamation of coal sites typically includes improving the environment and reversing the damages of surface and underground mining.

The report says part of the blame falls on large corporate bankruptcies that have occurred in the last decade.

