Man faces drug charges after meth found hidden in shoe

Charles “Chuck” Finley, 53, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces drug charges after turning himself in on an unrelated legal matter, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Wednesday.

Investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit found “a distribution quantity of methamphetamine” hidden inside the tongue of the suspect’s shoe.

Charles “Chuck” Finley, 53, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered, according to a release from Thompson’s office.

Thompson said Finley has been arrested by the WCSDEU twice before, including for operating clandestine drug laboratories, other drug-related offenses, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Finley was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

