Man facing murder charges after allegedly shooting father

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his father.

According to West Virginia State Police, William Eric Kinder, 24, of Nellis, was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday.

Troopers say they responded to the domestic situation in Nellis and learned that William Kinder allegedly fired a firearm, hitting and killing his father, Eric Neal Kinder, 54, of Nellis.

Sgt. Sutphin is being assisted by the Madison/Whitesville Detachments and members of the Troop 5 Crime Scene Team.

