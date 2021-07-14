Man sentenced on federal drug and gun charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced Tuesday to five and a half years in prison for federal drug and gun crimes, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston’s office.

Johnny Ray Francis III, 20, received a 66-month prison sentence for possession with intent to distribute heroin and using, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Investigators say Francis had a plastic baggie containing heroin and a 9mm pistol in a home along 26th Street in June 2019. Francis told investigators that he intended to deal the heroin and had the gun to protect himself and the drugs.

