Man sentenced on federal drug and gun charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced Tuesday to five and a half years in prison for federal drug and gun crimes, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston’s office.

Johnny Ray Francis III, 20, received a 66-month prison sentence for possession with intent to distribute heroin and using, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Investigators say Francis had a plastic baggie containing heroin and a 9mm pistol in a home along 26th Street in June 2019. Francis told investigators that he intended to deal the heroin and had the gun to protect himself and the drugs.

