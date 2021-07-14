Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after railroad gate crashes through windshield at crossing

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A railroad crossing in Portsmouth is closed after an accident involving a car.

According to Scioto County 911 dispatch, a little after noon Wednesday, an older man was driving over the crossing on Gallia Street as the gate was coming down, and the gate crashed through the car windshield and hit the man, injuring his neck and shoulder.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Dispatch says a crew from Columbus will have to replace the gate, and the crossing is expected to be closed at least a few hours.

Until then traffic will have to use alternate routes. Dispatch says another crossing is located a block away.

Trains are still running through the area.

Dispatch was unsure whether a train had to stop to avoid hitting the car.

