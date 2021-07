SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the man who drowned in the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot has been released.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, Martin Payne, 38, of Hurricane was killed.

Drowning reported at Putnam County pool

Eggleton says the man also had special needs.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.