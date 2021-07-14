Orin leaves a lasting impact on Southeast Ohio sports world

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For many involved in officiating sports, it’s a brotherhood. Drew DeLotell, Jason Percell, Kyle Gilmore and Wayne Horsley have too many memories of officiating games in Southeast Ohio to count.

“Once we walked out of that locker room onto the field, it was showtime,” DeLotell said.

From football to basketball and baseball to softball, Matt Orin was as good as they come. You always knew it was a big game, if Orin had a whistle around his neck.

On Saturday night, Orin passed away unexpectedly. He was 39 years old. The men he officiated so many games with are now recalling some of their favorite moments with him.

“He was like, ‘What are we doing to do in the meantime?’ So Ron Miller and I took a stapler and hemmed his pants with a stapler before the game,” said Jason Percell.

Kyle Gilmore knew him well. He has worked on the same basketball officiating crew with Orin for nearly a decade.

“On the court, on the field, in the classroom, he was just there for others. He was there for the kids, it was never about him,” Gilmore said.

DeLotell and Orin also taught together at Western Pike Local Schools. DeLotell says Orin’s classroom was a safe haven for so many students who needed a positive figure in their lives.

Orin was a husband to Kaci and a father to Lynlee. His friends say he never stopped talking about his family.

“There was never a time that he didn’t talk about Kaci and Lynlee. He was a good family person. He was good with all of the kids, but he really cared a lot about his family,” Percell said.

His referee buddies are saddened to think about how he won’t be there to take the field or court with them for these upcoming seasons. But they choose to remember the good times they had with him. Orin loved stopping at Rooster’s on road trips. He loved the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Although he may not be standing there next to them this fall, they believe he’ll be right there guiding throughout each game.

Matt will still be with us. I used to officiate the playoffs with him. If I’m fortunate enough to get to the playoffs again, I know Matt will be right there with me,” Horsely said.

Friends of family of Orin are accepting donations for a scholarship that will be given in his name, as well as funding to support his young daughter Lynlee. During football season, they will also be selling patches with Orin’s initials to be worn by players, coaches and officials.

You can contact Orin’s friend Jud White by email at JWhite@schmidtgroup.us

You can also contact Wayne Horsley via email at WHorsley@athenscsd.org

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.