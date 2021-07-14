Advertisement

Truck crash closing part of Route 23

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A semi truck crashed and overturned on Route 23 in Pike County, Kentucky just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A dispatcher says the truck was the only vehicle involved and that it happened in an area where the road is curvy and is the site of frequent accidents.

No one was injured.

The northbound lanes of Route 23 are blocked by the accident. State police officers are detouring traffic into the southbound lanes, so traffic is not being stopped.

