Wednesday tries to break away from rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another humid summer day has ended, this time with a whimper as after thundershowers rather than flaring actually faded into oblivion before sunset. What appeared at mid-afternoon to be an active evening for thundershowers tined down to a pleasant evening. Fairgoers walking the midways of Eleanor and Proctorville at the county fairs found the going comfy and skies pleasant; namely, a true “fair night at the fair”!

Wednesday will dawn with patchy fog and a leftover shower in places before the day turns partly sunny and warm. The lingering humidity left in the air from recent rains can stir up a shower thru early afternoon. Highs will jump back into the mid-80′s.

Thursday and Friday will follow with a hotter brand of air as skies turn mostly sunny again. Highs will aim for 90. But enjoy the short dry spell as beginning Friday night (close call for Live on the Levee in Charleston) and then thru the weekend an unsettled pattern will return with high humidity sponsoring the risk of showers and thunderstorms. Weekend highs will be in the 80s.

