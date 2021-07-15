Advertisement

3 people wanted in vehicle break-in

Three people are wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in that happened Tuesday in Charleston.(Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police need your help identifying three people suspected of breaking into a vehicle earlier this week.

According to the Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), the incident happened Tuesday in the area of Kanawha Turnpike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CID at 304-348-6480. Callers may remain anonymous.

