3 people wanted in vehicle break-in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police need your help identifying three people suspected of breaking into a vehicle earlier this week.

According to the Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), the incident happened Tuesday in the area of Kanawha Turnpike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CID at 304-348-6480. Callers may remain anonymous.

