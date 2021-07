BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is at a standstill along I-64 west in Barboursville Thursday night.

An accident in the construction area has caused the tie-up during rush hour.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ there are no major injuries.

Crews are working to move the two cars out of the road and get the interstate back open.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.