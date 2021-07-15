Advertisement

Accident sends one to hospital

Metro 911 says the accident happened in the 2000 block of Kelley’s Creek Road in the Cedar Grove area.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person is injured after an accident in eastern Kanawha County, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 says the accident happened in the 2000 block of Kelley’s Creek Road in the Cedar Grove area.

It happened around 4:15.

There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

