Alabama All American glad to be back home

Montana Fouts staying busy without softball
Montana Fouts staying busy without softball(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Montana Fouts was able to squeeze in a beach trip with her friends, but the summer of 2021 has been almost as busy as her softball season was.

The former East Carter star and now Alabama star pitcher, has been able to put the softball down and spend some time in her home in Grayson Kentucky. Still the 21 year old All American has stayed busy, throwing out the first pitch at the new Grayson sports complex, and appearing at softball camps around the region.

She talked with WSAZ sports director Keith Morehouse about the roller coaster of the last three months.

