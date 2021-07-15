Clarksburg fined for not sending notice of lead water lines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - The Clarksburg Water Board failed to notify the public about the risk of lead exposure in drinking water and now faces fines from the state.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Wednesday that Clarksburg officials failed to send notices to households potentially served by lead service lines within three days of the start of a state review.

The water board faces fines up to $5,000 a day for noncompliance.

The Clarksburg Public Water System serves approximately more than 17,000 people and provides water to other public water systems that serves as an additional 38,225 people.

