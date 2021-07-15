Advertisement

Clarksburg fined for not sending notice of lead water lines

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - The Clarksburg Water Board failed to notify the public about the risk of lead exposure in drinking water and now faces fines from the state.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Wednesday that Clarksburg officials failed to send notices to households potentially served by lead service lines within three days of the start of a state review.

The water board faces fines up to $5,000 a day for noncompliance.

The Clarksburg Public Water System serves approximately more than 17,000 people and provides water to other public water systems that serves as an additional 38,225 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Cadets learn police skills at Junior Police Academy
Cadets learn police skills at Junior Police Academy
Man injured after crashing through railroad gates
Man injured after crashing through railroad gates
One woman injured in late night Huntington shooting
One woman injured in late night Huntington shooting
School, college mandates banned for ‘emergency use’ vaccines