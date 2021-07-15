Construction work causing traffic delays in Kanawha County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction work in the eastbound lanes of I-64 Thursday is causing some major delays for drivers.

Dispatchers say delays are being experienced in the Institute area near the 50 mile marker and the Dunbar exit near the 53 mile marker.

Crews say to expect delays if traveling through the area.

