Construction work causing traffic delays in Kanawha County

Construction on I 64 east bound in the Institute area and Dunbar area is causing traffic delays.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction work in the eastbound lanes of I-64 Thursday is causing some major delays for drivers.

Dispatchers say delays are being experienced in the Institute area near the 50 mile marker and the Dunbar exit near the 53 mile marker.

Crews say to expect delays if traveling through the area.

