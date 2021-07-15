Advertisement

Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.(Source: CNN, AMAZON)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Safety regulators are suing Amazon for not recalling hazardous products sold on its site, such as flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products, but it wants Amazon to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back.  

Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the commission filed a lawsuit when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to destroy the products.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke out Thursday against COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general issues warning about COVID-19 misinformation
Terry Treadway is charged with three counts of first degree sexual abuse and three counts of...
Man charged with sexual abuse after three victims come forward