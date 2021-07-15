Crews respond to structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A detached garage has been destroyed after a fire broke out Thursday evening.

According to crews on scene, the homeowner was welding his racecar when it caught fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

However, the structure is a total loss. The home beside the garage did suffer damage.

Crews say propane and oxygen tanks were inside the garage, which intensified the fire’s heat.

UPDATE 7/15/21 @ 6:21 p.m.

Fire crews are on the scene early Thursday evening of a structure fire in the 100 block of Westview Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m.

While there was no immediate report of injuries, an EMS crew was requested to the scene.

Other details are unavailable at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

