Crews respond to structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A detached garage has been destroyed after a fire broke out Thursday evening.
According to crews on scene, the homeowner was welding his racecar when it caught fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
However, the structure is a total loss. The home beside the garage did suffer damage.
Crews say propane and oxygen tanks were inside the garage, which intensified the fire’s heat.
UPDATE 7/15/21 @ 6:21 p.m.
Fire crews are on the scene early Thursday evening of a structure fire in the 100 block of Westview Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m.
While there was no immediate report of injuries, an EMS crew was requested to the scene.
Other details are unavailable at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene.
