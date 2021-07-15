Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire

Fire crews are on the scene Thursday afternoon of a structure fire in the 100 block of Westview...
Fire crews are on the scene Thursday afternoon of a structure fire in the 100 block of Westview Avenue in Huntington.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A detached garage has been destroyed after a fire broke out Thursday evening.

According to crews on scene, the homeowner was welding his racecar when it caught fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

However, the structure is a total loss. The home beside the garage did suffer damage.

Crews say propane and oxygen tanks were inside the garage, which intensified the fire’s heat.

UPDATE 7/15/21 @ 6:21 p.m.

Fire crews are on the scene early Thursday evening of a structure fire in the 100 block of Westview Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m.

While there was no immediate report of injuries, an EMS crew was requested to the scene.

Other details are unavailable at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
A shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, near Hal Greer Wednesday night.
Homes hit, two people injured during shooting
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Looking to rebuild Kenova grocery store after fire
Looking to rebuild Kenova grocery store after fire
Police investigate overnight shooting in Huntington
Police investigate overnight shooting in Huntington
Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Police: Barricaded person detained, fire contained at room on Ocean Blvd.
Prichard Elementary 5K
Prichard Elementary 5K