Farewell flight to honor retirees

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A special farewell took flight Wednesday for two Air National Guard Master Sergeants.

Master Sgt. Scott Hudson and Master Sgt. Rob Stinnett took to the skies to celebrate their last flight as air crew members with the 130th Operation Group.

Wednesday afternoon, they flew over Huntington.

Both men also recently retired from the Huntington Police Department, so it was no doubt a very special moment.

“It’s been great. It’s been a great ride, a great experience. I’ve had the pleasure of serving and working with the best people in West Virginia - men and women of all ages, all backgrounds, races, occupational backgrounds,” Stinnett said. “It’s been a team, and every time the state of West Virginia and our nation has called us, we’ve gone out and done the job.”

While it was their final flight, both men won’t officially retire until next year.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.