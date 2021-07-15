First Warning Forecast | Heat returns briefly before storm chances increase again for weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The past several days have seen scattered showers and storms develop like clockwork and move across the Tri-State throughout the day. Thursday looks to break that trend with mainly dry conditions expected. However, by Friday and especially the weekend, shower and storm chances return. Temperatures turn hotter these next couple of days before dropping again into the weekend.

Thursday morning starts with areas of fog and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The day sees a mostly sunny and hazy sky while staying fairly dry outside of a stray isolated shower or two. The increased sunshine and lower rain chances will allow high temperatures to get to around 90 degrees.

Thursday night stays mostly clear and quiet as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s. Patchy fog is again likely.

On Friday, expect a mostly sunny sky. Isolated showers and storms may form in the hot and humid environment during the afternoon, but many locations are likely to see another dry day. High temperatures reach the 90-degree mark again.

Both Saturday and Sunday see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s. As is the case in any summertime thunderstorm setup, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with the strongest cells.

Scattered storms continue on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

By Wednesday, scattered storm chances come back as highs stay in the upper 80s.

