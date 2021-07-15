Advertisement

Gallia County Airport receives grant to repair terminal

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - It’s been roughly 30 years since Ginny Willis landed on the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport runway.

“Years ago when I was there it was just maybe a mobile home kind of setting home, just small,” Ginny Willis said.

It’s still that same small airport today, but with plenty more traffic from across the region.

“Charleston’s crowded, Huntington’s crowded. They can come here. Hotels are right there; it’s just a wonderful thing,” Willis said.

The terminal was built in the 1960s, and while things are still in working order, Gallia County Commissioner Harold Montgomery says improvements are needed.

“The terminal was built prior to flood plain maps being developed and so as they developed the flood plain maps, this was an area that was bordered right in the plain,” Montgomery said.

A little more than $80,000 in funding has been awarded this week from the Federal Aviation Administration will help to pay for a new terminal that is out of the flood plain.

They will also switch over to the city’s sewer system and do a few other makeovers.

“Everything here is antiquated, and so it’ll be upgraded to modern day technology,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery says he expects construction to begin sometime next year.

