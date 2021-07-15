Head-on crash closes part of state Route 152

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – State Route 152 is closed late Wednesday night after a head-on crash, according to Wayne County 911 dispatchers.

The accident was reported before 10:15 p.m. near the town of Wayne.

A helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but the extent of injuries involved is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say the Wayne Police Department responded to the accident. The road is closed in both directions there.

Other details are unavailable now.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.