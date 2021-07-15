Advertisement

Herd That scrimmages Wednesday night

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With “The Basketball Tournament” a couple of days away, “Herd That” hosted a team scrimmage that was open to fans and they didn’t disappoint. Ronald Delph’s tip in during the Elam Ending won it for the portion of the team wearing black t-shirts making the final score 94-87. The game also featured a half court buzzer beater from Jon Elmore and Jacorey Williams scored at will most of the evening.

“Herd That” plays the opening game of the Charleston region Saturday at noon when they play Team DRC. Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from the scrimmage as seen on WSAZ Sports Wednesday night.

