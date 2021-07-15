Huntington Police respond to shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Officers say a woman was shot, and a man broke his leg as he attempted to run from the shooting scene. The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and Charleston Avenue.
There’s no word on a suspect at this time, and no names have been released.
The woman’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
