Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
A driver lost control of their vehicle Tuesday, crashing into a restaurant in Teays Valley.
Driver crashes car into restaurant in Teays Valley
Houston Michael Huffman, 26, faces charges including two counts of malicious wounding, one...
Man arrested after woman severely beaten
Cheyann Hatfield had been missing since June 27.
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death

Latest News

Two Air National Guard Master Sergeants celebrate 'Final Flight'
Farewell flight to honor retirees
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk