Advertisement

Man charged with sexual abuse after three victims come forward

Terry Treadway is charged with three counts of first degree sexual abuse and three counts of...
Terry Treadway is charged with three counts of first degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is facing sexual abuse charges after three victims came forward with allegations to law enforcement.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Terry Lee Treadway, of Scarbro has been charged with three counts of first degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.

His bond has been set for $150,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate Court.

Treadway is now awaiting court proceedings.

The sheriff’s department says the initial complaint was from two victims alleging sexual abuse, but through the course of the investigation a third victim came forward.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Clarksburg fined for not sending notice of lead water lines
Cadets learn police skills at Junior Police Academy
Cadets learn police skills at Junior Police Academy
Man injured after crashing through railroad gates
Man injured after crashing through railroad gates
One woman injured in late night Huntington shooting
One woman injured in late night Huntington shooting