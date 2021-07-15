Man charged with sexual abuse after three victims come forward

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is facing sexual abuse charges after three victims came forward with allegations to law enforcement.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Terry Lee Treadway, of Scarbro has been charged with three counts of first degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.

His bond has been set for $150,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate Court.

Treadway is now awaiting court proceedings.

The sheriff’s department says the initial complaint was from two victims alleging sexual abuse, but through the course of the investigation a third victim came forward.

