Myrtle Beach police responding to barricaded person on Ocean Blvd.

Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman Seaglass tower.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday afternoon to a barricaded person on Ocean Boulevard.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers are on the scene at the Yachtsman Seaglass tower.

The person barricaded is believed to be alone in the room. The MBPD added that the area is secure.

Drivers going along Ocean Boulevard are asked to take alternate routes.

