New Cabell County Circuit Clerk sworn in

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. WSAZ) - A new chapter for a former magistrate is now underway.

Michael J. Woelfel was sworn in Wednesday as the Cabell County Circuit Clerk.

Woelfel was first appointed as a magistrate back in 2003 at the age of 22, making him the youngest person to serve in that position in West Virignia’s history.

In 2018, he became the chief magistrate.

He most recently served as the Magistrate Association’s President.

Cabell County magistrate resigns to become Circuit Clerk

As for his new post, he says he is excited to start something new.

“I’m humbled by the judges who had the ability to appoint me to this position. I feel sad to leave my court family, but I’m coming to a new family,” Woelfel said.

Woelfel is a graduate of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marshall University

