New guidance for in-person school operations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) has released new guidance on how schools can help slow the spread of COVID-19 when the new school year begins.

The document, found here, says schools are essential in community infrastructure. The return of in-person instruction for students is a priority.

Officials say the purpose of the document is to give information on preventing the spread of the coronavirus and to help protect students, teachers and staff. This is based on guidance released from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines released on July 9.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and DPH encourage school and district leaders to review the updated guidance documents and allow them to inform their decision making.

Some of the strategies on the document include promoting and offering vaccines, recommending masks for those who are not vaccinated while inside, and requiring masks on public transportation. This includes buses operated by public and private school systems, for all persons two years of age or older unless otherwise exempted, in accordance with President Biden’s Executive Order and CDC’s public health order. Operators of school buses should refer to the U.S. Department of Education’s COVID-19 Handbook for more guidance. A driver does not need to wear a mask if they are the only person on the bus.

The document says physical distancing of at least three feet is recommended between K-12 students in classrooms where not everyone is fully vaccinated. Physical distancing of at least six feet is suggested between students, teachers/staff and between unvaccinated teachers/staff.

You can read the full guidance document here.

