Advertisement

Pitch your products to Lowe’s ‘Shark Tank’ Style

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Developing a great product is only half the battle entrepreneurs face.

The real challenge lies in getting it noticed by retail gatekeepers and convincing them their products are worthy of shelf space.

Sarah Dodd, Senior VP of Merchandising with Lowe’s, and Taufeek Shah, Founder of Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce and finalist in the first round of ‘Making It... with Lowe’s,’ joined Sarah on Studio 3 to talk about how you can enter the competition.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Avoiding common boating blunders
Avoiding common boating blunders
Summertime survival guide for parents
Summertime survival guide for parents
Walmart now selling insulin
Walmart now selling insulin
Youngest American to go to space on Studio 3
Youngest American to go to space on Studio 3