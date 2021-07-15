Pomery man indicted on child porn charges

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A Meigs County, Ohio grand jury has indicted a man on multiple counts of child porn.

Luke Lowery is 32 years old and from Pomeroy. He’s facing 52 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Each one of the charges is a fourth degree felony charge.

The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Children Services, and the Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

The case will now go to the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

