Pomery man indicted on child porn charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A Meigs County, Ohio grand jury has indicted a man on multiple counts of child porn.

Luke Lowery is 32 years old and from Pomeroy. He’s facing 52 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Each one of the charges is a fourth degree felony charge.

The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Children Services, and the Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

The case will now go to the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

