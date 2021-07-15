Portsmouth City Council to vote on where to allow golf carts

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Driving golf carts on Portsmouth city streets is currently illegal. City Council members are working on legislation that could soon change that.

Councilman Dennis Packard says if they are to make it legal, they have to do so with safety in mind.

“Safety for the community will be ensured so that people can utilize their golf carts in a fun manner. You know, they’re having fun already! It’s fun!” Packard said.

If you already have a golf cart, you can only ride it legally on private property. The legislation has already gone through its second reading, and City Council wants to make sure all of the necessary safety requirements are involved.

“Warning devices such as turn lights, brake lights, headlights and tail lights,” Packard said.

If you plan to transport children, you’ll likely need a car seat. It must be a federally approved child safety device. All street legal golf carts must also fall under the definition of a “slow-moving vehicle.” This means that they cannot travel more than 20 mph.

“The first step will be to take it to the police department and get it inspected. With that inspection, you’ll take it to the BMV and they’ll issue a license,” Packard said.

This is the kind of change that Packard believes can help Portsmouth become a destination city -- a place for people to enjoy themselves and do it safely.

“I see a lot of golf carts. I see people having fun with those and it will be nice to know all of the rules and where you can drive them, and do it safely and legally. You won’t have the fear of whether you’re doing it right or wrong,” Packard said.

City Council will meet again before the end of July where they plan to vote on a decision.

