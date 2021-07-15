Advertisement

Save-A-Lot owner trying to rebuild store after arson

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The inside of the Save-A-Lot store in Kenova looks like something out of a movie. There is burned food, ashes and remains of the ceiling all over the place.

Fire marshals say the store was robbed and intentionally set on fire in late June. Owner Jamason Sparks says he was on vacation when the store was intentionally set on fire then.

Fire being investigated as burglary-turned-arson

Now he is exploring different scenarios, trying to bring back the city’s only grocery store.

“We have had several contractors come in and look it over,” Sparks said. “We are waiting to see if a structural engineer can approve the building.”

Sparks says he is only able to salvage a few things, most of everything would have to be brand new. If the building can be used, contractors have estimated the cost at $1 million to $1.5 million.

But if engineers deem the building unsafe, Sparks says the cost would be around $2.5 million, without inventory.

Sparks got about $1 million in the insurance payout, so he would still need to come up with hundreds of thousands -- if not millions of dollars.

Asking the community for support, he has started a GoFundMe page. Sparks says he is also entertaining the idea of a loan. But the store’s future depends on what the engineers have to say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives investigating 5-year-old’s death
Abby Justus died in a car accident in Meigs County.
Community mourns loss of 18-year-old girl
A shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, near Hal Greer Wednesday night.
Homes hit, two people injured during shooting
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash
Cross Lanes daycare worker Jacklyn Williams appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday...
Daycare worker charged with battery of child

Latest News

Funding approved for return to school
A Gallia County Commissioner says he expects construction to begin sometime next year.
Gallia County Airport receives grant to repair terminal
Portsmouth City Council to vote on where to allow golf carts
Portsmouth City Council to vote on where to allow golf carts
Accident slows traffic on I-64 Thursday evening in Barboursville.
Accident brings I-64 traffic to standstill