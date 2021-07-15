Save-A-Lot owner trying to rebuild store after arson

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The inside of the Save-A-Lot store in Kenova looks like something out of a movie. There is burned food, ashes and remains of the ceiling all over the place.

Fire marshals say the store was robbed and intentionally set on fire in late June. Owner Jamason Sparks says he was on vacation when the store was intentionally set on fire then.

Fire being investigated as burglary-turned-arson

Now he is exploring different scenarios, trying to bring back the city’s only grocery store.

“We have had several contractors come in and look it over,” Sparks said. “We are waiting to see if a structural engineer can approve the building.”

Sparks says he is only able to salvage a few things, most of everything would have to be brand new. If the building can be used, contractors have estimated the cost at $1 million to $1.5 million.

But if engineers deem the building unsafe, Sparks says the cost would be around $2.5 million, without inventory.

Sparks got about $1 million in the insurance payout, so he would still need to come up with hundreds of thousands -- if not millions of dollars.

Asking the community for support, he has started a GoFundMe page. Sparks says he is also entertaining the idea of a loan. But the store’s future depends on what the engineers have to say.

